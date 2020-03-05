Firebug awaits sentencing on arson charge

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A 15-year-old male who admitted to starting a fire at the old High Prairie hospital last September may find out his fate next week.



The youth, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was scheduled to be sentenced in High Prairie youth court Feb. 24.



A sentencing hearing was set for March 9 as requested by lawyer, Olivia Manzer, and Crown prosecutor Nuha Abunada. Full evidence and details will be presented and a sentence may be rendered.



Sentence was postponed from Jan. 30 when Judge R.B. Marceau asked for information about the cost of damage and how the fire started at the old High Prairie Health Complex on Sept. 18, 2019.



No details were in the disclosure read by Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich at that time.



The Crown said the youth admitted to setting the fire himself.



“He made a statement at a school that he started a fire,” Hurich says.



“He made a statement that he was responsible for the fire at the old hospital.”



Surveillance cameras showed two suspects on the scene at the time of the incident, the Crown says.



Manzer said Jan. 30 the teen was ready to be sentenced that day.



“He is prepared to enter of plea of guilty for a charge of arson.”



A co-accused 15-year- old male was sentenced on summary disposition in Grande Prairie youth court Dec. 18 although no details are available.



High Prairie fire chief Trevor Cisaroski says damage is estimated at $250,000 when the story was first reported.



Firefighters responded to a fire in the old health complex on Sept. 18 around 1:50 p.m.



The building has been vacant since the new hospital opened.