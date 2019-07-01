Fire Sunday at Rural Fashion Girl

[Sunday, June 30 at 7:45 p.m.] – The High Prairie Fire Department, with back up from the Enilda Fire Department, is currently on the scene of a fire at the Rural Fashion Girl Building in downtown High Prairie.

Unconfirmed reports are that damage is extensive inside the building due to smoke but the building is still standing.

Firemen are currently mopping up at the scene.

UPDATE: Most firemen left the scene as of 8:30 p.m. Sunday night. A few firemen and RCMP are still securing the site as of 9:30 p.m