Fire chief credits teen for saving life

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A quick-thinking son has saved his father’s life after an accident May 30.



High Prairie fire chief Trevor Cisaroski reported to council June 9, 2020 that the department was dispatched to set up a landing zone for STARS and assist EMTs with the entrapment incident.



“Person was working under [a] truck when the vehicle moved and fell on the person,” Cisaroski wrote in his report.



“He was pinned, unable to reach phone so he used SIRI to call his son in the house,” he added.



The teenage son came out and knew what to do to save his father.



Cisaroski says the department arrived to find the father in the house “doing well” and assisted EMTs and landed STARS.



The name of the man was not disclosed in Cisaroski’s report due to confidentiality.



South Peace News attempted to contact the family through Cisaroski for an interview but they declined.