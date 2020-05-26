Fire Bans lifted

Campers and just about everybody looking to enjoy outdoor activites have been wondering when exactly somebody in authority will allow some kind of outdoor campfires. This, particularly with the rains the past weeks.

As of Tuesday, May 26, limited campfires are now allowed in many northern Alberta regions.

Fire advisory in place

In response to recent precipitation in many areas of the province, the fire ban in the Forest Protection Area has been revoked and a fire advisory has been put on in its place.

A fire advisory means Albertans in the Forest Protection Area can safely enjoy the use of a fire pit in their backyard, charcoal briquettes on a barbecue, or a safe campfire.

Permitted:

– safe wood campfires on public land, private land or in provincial campgrounds as long as they are inside an engineered campfire ring;

-backyard fire pits, charcoal briquette barbecues

– use of propane, natural gas or powered appliance

– catalytic or infrared-style heaters

– safe burning with a permit

– recreational off-highway vehicle use

Not permitted:

– burning (excluding campfires) without a permit

– unattended or unsafe campfires