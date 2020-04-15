Fire ban, OHV restrictions begin April 15

SPN Staff

A fire ban in the Forest Protection Area, provincial parks and protected areas, as well as a recreational OHV ban on Crown land in the Forest Protection Area, will come into effect April 15.

Alberta’s Forest Protection Area covers almost 60 per cent of Alberta, most of the northern half of the province and the western border, excluding federal parks.

The government recognizes that many Albertans use OHVs and respects this valid activity. At the same time, the government must take into account limitations and manage risk due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hot mufflers can potentially start wildfires.

The fire ban and OHV restriction are temporary measures, which will remain in place only as long as required to combat the wildfire risk. Measures may later be adjusted to take into account the needs of specific regions.

All fire permits will be suspended in this area, and landowners are responsible for ensuring any holdover fires are extinguished by this time.

Indigenous people may use OHVs on public land for traditional purposes. Use of OHVs on private lands, for industrial use [for example forestry, agriculture and energy] and by emergency responders is also permitted.

Higher fines

Fines are being doubled from $300 to $600 for non-compliance with a fire ban and from $600 to $1,200 for non-compliance with an OHV restriction. With 71 per cent of last year’s wildfires started by people, these fine increases reflect the seriousness of the preventative measure Albertans must take to prevent wildfires.

Individuals found contravening a fire ban or OHV restriction will be subject to increased fines, starting April 15, and could be held liable for all costs associated with fighting a wildfire. Last year, more than $600 million was spent fighting wildfires in Alberta. These fines are in addition to the existing penalties for arson under the Criminal Code.

Increased FireSmart funding

FireSmart will receive a funding boost of up to $20 million to support vegetation management in the province.

The department will work with municipalities to ensure these funds are used this fiscal year.

FireSmart helps to reduce the wildfire risk to Albertans, their homes and communities. The FireSmart program includes grants to support the most at-risk communities in Alberta, including Indigenous communities.

This additional funding will help mitigate wildfire damages and losses in more Alberta communities by creating FireSmart zones around at-risk communities to reduce wildfire hazards.

“Albertans are tough and we’re all doing what we can to keep each other safe during COVID-19. With Alberta’s wildfire season matching with the expected peak of COVID-19, we have to take extra precautions to ensure our response efforts are well-funded and planned out. This spring, we may find ourselves facing multiple disasters at once. With all these measures, we will be prepared,” says Devin Dreeshen, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry.

Government emergency response

To increase response capacity and prepare for multiple and concurrent disasters, such as wildfires and floods, the Provincial Operations Centre has been reinforced by the creation of a Pandemic Response Planning Team. This team will help coordinate government’s medium and long-term response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our province is taking steps to prepare for wildfires and other hazards this spring and summer by increasing our emergency response capacity. This means that while we continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, we will also be ready to respond to other emergencies as they may arise,” says Kaycee Madu, Minister of Municipal Affairs.

Quick facts

* For more information on wildfires, download the Alberta Wildfire app.

* Up-to-date information on fire restrictions, fire bans, OHV restrictions and general wildfire information is available at albertafirebans.ca or by calling 1-866-FYI-FIRE [1-866-394-3473].

* To report a wildfire, call 310-FIRE [310-3473] toll-free, from anywhere in Alberta.

* Most new seasonal staff will be on-the-ground firefighters, with wages between $22 and $28 per hour.

* Fire bans and OHV restrictions have proven to be effective prevention tools in reducing the number of human-caused wildfires.

* Anyone found to be non-compliant with a fire ban or OHV restriction may also have to go to court and may receive a fine up to $100,000. Anyone found to be the cause of a wildfire may be liable for the costs associated with extinguishing the fire.

* FireSmart is a program that requires cooperation of all people living, working and playing in the forest.