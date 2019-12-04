Festival of Trees begins in HP Dec. 4

The Festival of Trees celebration begins at the High Prairie Hospital Dec. 4 from 6-8 p.m.
Hospital department staff have decorated a few dozen Christmas trees and other decorations have been placed in the main hallway.
The first open house Dec. 4 and second Dec. 10 feature a visit from Santa Claus with photos by Seens Photography for a fee. Hot chocolate and cake will be served.
The High Prairie Christmas Choir performs at 6 p.m. and the High Prairie Community Band at 7 p.m. both nights.
Everyone is invited to attend this free event, or simply go to the hospital during normal hours to enjoy the trees and decorations.
