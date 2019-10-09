Faust responds to more calls so far in 2019

The Faust Fire District of Big Lakes County Fire Services. Standing left-right, are Robert Dalke, Alanis Harding, Capt. George Baker, Chad Miller, training officer Ken MacEachern, Colebee Harding and deputy fire chief Robert Nygaard. Missing in the photo are Lloyd Marshall, Mike Zatorski, David Willoughby, Kallen MacEachern, Donna Dalke, Jordan MacEachern, Joe Wolff, Violet Campiou, Chris Brown, Dawn Garrick and Wally Garrick.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The Faust Fire District has responded to more calls to date in 2019 than last year.



“We’ve been busier for motor vehicle collisions and fires,” deputy fire chief Robert Nygaard says.



Firefighters have responded to 15 calls, 10 of those for motor vehicle collisions.



“We have more mutual-aid calls for Kinuso,” Nygaard says.



“It’s more of a team work this year.”



Faust fire crews assisted with two STARS air ambulance calls in mutual aid.



Firefighters also helped Kinuso fire district in a call of a propane tanker crash at the junction of Highway 2 and Highway 33 on Jan. 30.



“We brought water in and kept cooling the truck,” Nygaard says.



Crews also responded to several vehicle collisions in the Faust area on Highway 2.



A grass fire on the shore of Lesser Slave Lake on May 20 kept crews busy.



“We had a runaway grass fire west of the government dock,” Nygaard says.



“High winds were causing the fire to get away.”



Fire crews from Joussard fire district and Forestry assisted.



“We stopped it from spreading east and Forestry kept it from going east,” Nygaard says.



Currently the department has 19 members and more are welcome.



“We’re always looking for more volunteers,” Nygaard says.



Faust fire district crew trains the second and third Monday of each month at 7:30 p.m.



For more information, phone Nygaard at (780) 355-3530 or cell at (780) 523-8391.