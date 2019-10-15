Faust resort owner plans new storage yard

Richard Froese

South Peace News

An application for a development permit to add a storage yard at a Faust tourist resort will be considered by Big Lakes County council.



At its regular meeting Oct. 9, council approved a recommendation that council will review the application for Bay Shore Resort in Faust for approval at the next council meeting Oct. 23.



The area is located in a direct control district.



“It gives the public the right to appeal,” says Pat Olansky, director of planning and development.



Faust Councillor Robert Nygaard owns the property and excused himself from the discussion after he declared a conflict of interest.



Nygaard plans to construct a storage yard 150 feet by 180 feet enclosed by a chain link fence, a report to council states.



“The developer has indicated that the purpose of the storage area is to store a boat, maintenance equipment and supplies for the resort,” Olansky says.



The application proposes to include two 20-foot-long sea cans, one tarp shed 30 feet by 40 feet, one tarp shed 10 feet by 30 feet and one metal shed 20 feet by 30 feet.



Applications in direct control districts are decided at the discretion of council.



All site regulations, lot area, buildings and uses within the district are determined by council, Olansky says in her report.



Council also authorized staff to post a sign with the application information on the resort site.