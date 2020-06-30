Farm access roads denied

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County council has ditched two requests from residents who want council to build an access road on their property.



At its regular meeting June 24, council received two requests for information.



“I don’t think we’re in a financial position this year to build roads,” High Prairie East – Banana Belt Councillor Don Charrois says.



One other councillor agrees.



“We don’t have any money to build roads,” South Sunset House – Gilwood Councillor Ann Stewart says.



The recommendation to deny were presented by Vic Abel, director of public works.



He had one main reason that led to both recommendations.



“The cost of new road construction is unknown at this time,” Abel says.



“However, with the budget constraints for 2020 and possibly future years, it may be best to reject this road request at this time.”



At its regular meeting June 10, council heard a request from Kelly Fogle for a road to access the north half of NE 6-72-16-W5 in the Banana Belt area south of High Prairie, Abel writes in his report to council.



The property was originally accessed through an adjacent property; however, the adjacent landowner no longer allows access across the property, Abel reports.



A map shows the subject land is split by the West Prairie River, with no access to the northern half of the quarter section.



Another request was made for SE 27-71-19-W5 from owner Matt Janus north of Snipe Lake.



Both requests have identical issues and challenges, Abel reports.



The area is largely wetlands and would require a wetland assessment to construct a road, Abel says.



Multiple creek crossings would be required for the route.



Site conditions would also require the county to haul borrow since it is unlikely that a suitable amount of borrow would be available in the immediate area.



“These requirements would result in a costly road construction project,” Abel says.



He notes the county’s new road access priority criteria policy allows the county to reject any request that is not cost effective.