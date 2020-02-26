‘Fair Deal’ panel gets earful in SL, PR

Locals have their say on ‘fair deal’ concept

Joe McWilliams

For South Peace News

A variety of views and opinions were expressed at the ‘Fair Deal’ meeting in Slave Lake last week.



Not a large variety, because only eight people stepped up to the microphone to tell a trio of government MLAs what they thought. It wasn’t a free-for-all. That was made quite plain by moderator Ken Vanderwell. “Restrict your remarks to the three questions projected on the wall, thank you very much.”



The questions:

Do you think Alberta is getting a fair deal in the constitution? If not, what would a fair deal for Alberta look like to you? What should the provincial government do to secure a fair deal for Alberta?

In his opening remarks, Vanderwell explained the goal of the consultation process is to develop a report, with recommendations, for Premier Jason Kenney, by the end of March, “so it’s a tight timeline.”



The timeline for presentations was tight as well – two minutes per person. The first one went well over that, and Vanderwell attempted to rein her in.



When it became apparent that not many people intended to participate, he relaxed the rule a bit. Even so, the whole thing was wrapped up in under an hour.



The first presenter, a woman named Monica, drew a parallel between Alberta’s relationship to Canada and that of the Prodigal Son of Biblical fame. She also likened Canada to a family and the provinces as adult children in that family.



“I believe we have a fair deal,” she said, adding, “Collaboration solves problems.”



Marie was the next speaker.



“Absolutely not,” was her answer to the first question. The Western provinces need more seats in Parliament, she continued. And the equalization system needs to be reworked.



“We’re poorly represented in the Senate, said Craig, pointing out that with 10 million people, the West has the same number of senators as the Maritimes, with a fifth of the population.



Federally-imposed gun control is also something that concerns him.



“An Alberta police force doesn’t make a lot of sense to me,” said Brian.



“Leave the Canada Pension Plan alone,” he added.



Len expressed a fear of separatism sentiment taking hold in Alberta. Creating an enemy of the federal government is not a good idea, he said.



“I don’t think we’re getting a fair deal at all.” said Ann. “I’m tired of us not getting pipelines.”



Wayne agreed.



“We haven’t gotten many fair deals over the years,” he said, mentioning the imbalance in equalization payments.



What would a fair deal look like?



“Everything Quebec gets and more.”



What should the provincial government do?



“Bring home $40 billion, for starters.”



Representing the government at the meeting were three northern MLAs, Pat Rehn of Lesser Slave Lake, Dan Williams of Peace River and Tany Yao of Fort McMurray-Wood Buffalo. The hearing was one of several organized by MLAs around the province, adding to the 10 formal hearings held by the Fair Deal Panel in December and January.



The provincial government has several ideas of what would give Alberta a better deal in the federation. These were listed on a handout at the meeting. They include a provincial police force [to replace the RCMP], the creation of pension plan to replace the CPP, ending the Canada-Alberta Tax Collection Agreement, emulating Quebec in taking greater control of various matters, opting out of federal cost-share programs and establishing a provincial constitution.