Expanded partnership proposed

SPN Staff

The Best Yards and Best Christmas Lights recognition contests held annually by the High Prairie Community Beautification Association may soon have a partner.



High Prairie town council suggested at its Strategic Planning meeting April 7 to partner with Beautification in the recognition. The idea arose during a discussion on community contests.



The idea was proposed first before Donna Deynaka pointed out council could partner with Beautification on their already successful endeavour.



Town CAO Brian Martinson suggested a new category such as “Most Improved Yard” be added.



Meanwhile, Mayor Brian Panasiuk added council could help Beautification by promoting the winners.



Beautification chair Chris Clegg says they will consider the partnership as soon as they receive a letter.



“We’re always open to discussing new ideas,” he says.



“We already enjoy a terrific partnership with the Town of High Prairie on holding Winter Light-Up.”



The Best Yards and Best Christmas Lights contests are being expanded this year to include businesses, in partnership with the High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce.