Everyone loves a parade!

2018 High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Queen contestants Sarah Neill, left, and Reann Cardinal wave to the crowd at last year’s parade.

The High Prairie Elks are offering $1,600 in prize money at this year “Biggest Little Parade in the Peace”.



The annual High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Parade winds its way through town beginning at 11 a.m. July 30.



There are four categories to enter this year: General Parade Float, Traditional and/or Cultural; Youth; and Classic Vehicles. Prizes are:

$250 for first;

$100 for second;

$50 for third.

The General category includes everything from a school club or group to a service club, cultural club or community organization. There is space for non-profit organizations, musical organizations, clowns and novelty acts.



Dozens of entries make this parade truly the best in the Peace Country! Everyone, whether they are businesses, community organizations, or personal entries, put their best effort forward. Each year, dozens of colourful floats, cowboys and cowgirls dressed in their finest along with their horses, friendly mascots, and a fleet of fire trucks, all make the kickoff of the rodeo a perfect way to begin festivities.



To enter the parade instead of just watching it go by, just grab a sign-up sheet at the Elks Rodeo office. Organizers encourage early entries at $10 each but ask everyone to please register early to make things run smoother. Entries will be accepted at the starting point. Please arrive by 10:30 a.m.



Please remember:

Do not throw candy from your float; this year a $100 fine will be imposed with proceeds forwarded to the High Prairie Fire Department;

Give the person in front of you plenty of space; even though the horses in the parade will be well-trained and have experienced riders on them;

Don’t do anything to startle or frighten a horse.

Join the fun at this year’s parade before heading out to the rodeo grounds. You won’t be disappointed!