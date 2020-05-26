Enter for your chance to win

Michelle Lock’s brown origami frog.

High Prairie Elementary School staff wanted to continue to let our community know what we are up to with our students.



Grade 4S is teaming up with Grade 4D this week for an online Soil and Erosion presentation as part of our Plant Growth Studies. Alyssa Belanger from our Little Green Thumbs program coordinator is presenting. This program is presented in conjunction with the Lesser Slave Watershed Council. Funding is from Agriculture in the Classroom – Saskatchewan. In Math, students have begun to learn about estimating the area of regular and irregular shapes, using graph paper.



Grade 5C worked on a Science experiment last week. The students watched teacher Brenda Coulombe create a Lava Lamp. The students were learning about reversible and irreversible items using liquids. This week, the class will be doing another experiment discussing reversible and irreversible using liquids and solids. Coulombe will be demonstrating how to make crystals!



The Grade 5 classes have started working on their Wetland unit in Science. Using slides created using Google Slides, Epic Reading, videos from our Indigenous Support Coaches and a video provided by Lesser Slave Forest Education Society, teachers Charlene Porisky and Brenda Coulombe will be teaching their students all about Marsh Monsters, food chains, marshes and bogs.



HPE is open for kindergarten registration. Check out the picture for phone and e-mail information as well as online registration forms.



In Grade 2CL, students had fun exploring the life cycle of frogs. Students read a story about frogs, completed activities that described the various stages of a frog’s life cycle, and even made origami frogs! Michelle Lock, who is our class expert on frogs, wrote her Cinquain poem about a frog.



This week, Grade KC enjoyed listening to Amanda Tomkins read Mud Puddle by Robert Munsch and drawing pictures of their favourite part of the book. Then, during their Google meet time the students helped create the KC Mud Pie recipe! Definitely not one you would want to eat, but a lot of fun to make! Students mixed together dirt and water; added some rocks, leaves and twigs to decorate the pie! Can you make one at home, too?



Remember, enter to win a Chromebook or family movie pass by getting your child’s school registration form in before June 10. We look forward to seeing all our children in fall.



