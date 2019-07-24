Enough is enough, says county

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

If the Royal Canadian Legion is going to get any more money from Big Lakes County, it will go to the local branch.



It’s the decision council reached at its July 10 meeting after receiving a request from the Legion’s Alberta – NWT Command for sponsorship in its Military Recognition Book.



Council agreed to follow a recommendation from staff to decline the request for several reasons:

council already provides a $2,000 operating grant to the High Prairie branch, a $1,000 increase over last year;

ads were previously purchased in the book, and;

on April 10, council gave $1,000 to the Canadian Motorcycle Tourism Association for the Veterans’ Memorial Gardens in Grande Prairie. The Legion supports the project.

Council agreed any more money should go directly to local Legion.