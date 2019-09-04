Enhanced policing extended

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A new contract for enhanced policing in the High Prairie area has been initiated by Big Lakes County.



At its regular meeting Aug. 28, county council directed administration to enter into an agreement for two full-time enhanced officers based at High Prairie RCMP for Sept. 1, 2019 to Aug. 31, 2022.



“For the last three years, we have directed the enhanced positions to focus on drug enforcement,” CAO Jordan Panasiuk says.



The current agreement with Alberta Justice and Solicitor General expired Aug. 31, 2019.



“With Big Lakes funding those two additional officers, we have a separate agreement with the local detachment to assign their workload,” Panasiuk says.



“Other possible areas of focus could include property crime, traffic safety, elder safety and police community relations and visibility.”



Council supports the special officers.



“What they do, it helps,” Reeve Richard Simard says.



Officers serve a wide area.



“They’re all over the county, and farther, following the drug activity,” Prairie Echo – Salt Prairie Councillor David Marx says.



Both officers will cost the county about $224,000 a year, Panasiuk says.



The Town of High Prairie made a motion as its regular meeting Aug. 13 to continue to annually contribute $100,000 to the enhanced policing program, Panasiuk says.



Each officer is projected to cost $160,000 a year, says a letter from Cheryl Beck, director of contract policing and policing oversight for Alberta Justice and Solicitor General.



Over the past few years, enhanced policing cost the county $198,462 in 2018, $138,017 in 2017, $161,958 in 2016, $140,698 in 2015 and $172,211 in 2014, Panasiuk reports.