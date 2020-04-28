English starting new traditions during pandemic

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Life in England is similar as it is back home.



Britney Supernault is living with friends in Liverpool during the pandemic when she was on her way to Norway for a three-month Bible school session with Youth With a Mission.



Some new traditions have started in the United Kingdom to raise the spirits and thank health workers.



“People in the UK cheer every night at 8 p.m. for the National Health Service workers who are on the frontline of the pandemic,” says Supernault.



“Some nights there are even fireworks.”



The pandemic is creating a new sense of community as people find different ways to connect, communicate.



People cope the best they can with what they have, she says in an e-mail to South Peace News received April 16.



“I often see people having conversations while standing on opposite sides of the street,” she says.



“Neighbours bring out chairs and a glass of wine to chat with others across their yards.”



Liverpool has essentially the same restrictions as Canada does. Stay at home and only go out for groceries, medical emergencies, work [if it’s an essential employee, and exercise like walk in the park].



Like everyone else, she is eager to get back a life of more contact and getting closer with friends and loved ones.