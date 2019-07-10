Emter, Melnyk honoured for contributions

Ken Melnyk, right, receives the Outstanding Citizen Award for 2019 from Town of High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk at the council meeting June 25.

Marilyn Emter, left, receives the Outstanding Citizen Award for 2018 from Town of High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk at a barbecue June 28.

Chris Clegg

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A longtime volunteer and long-time fire chief were recognized by the Town of High Prairie as outstanding citizens during separate ceremonies in late June.



Marilyn Emter was honoured at the town barbecue June 28 retroactively for 2018 while Ken Melnyk was honoured at council’s meeting June 25 for 2019.



Emter is humbled by the award presented by Mayor Brian Panasiuk.



“I thank the community for allowing me to do all that,” Emter says after the mayor listed her community service.



Panasiuk says Emter deserves the award.



“[Emter] has been active for more than 40 years. Her efforts over the years have made High Prairie a better place to live . . .”

Panasiuk then read her resume of service written by the family of Emter, who has lived in High Prairie since 1975. Some of her service includes:

1976 – while working at J.B. Wood Continuing Care, staff would transport residents in their personal vehicles.

she spearheaded the fundraising for a medical transport bus.

helped organize the first High Prairie Minor Baseball.

served on the High Prairie Dolphins Swim Club executive for more than three years.

helped start ringette in High Prairie and served on the board for about eight years.

served on High Prairie Minor Hockey Association board for two years.

served on High Prairie Curling Club board for a few years.

volunteered in various ways for many years for the High Prairie Zirka Dancers of the Ukrainian Cultural Society of High Prairie.

volunteered for school functions and in schools.

Emter also serves in many different ways with the High Prairie Health Complex, completing food surveys, visiting residents and is a palliative care and respite provider.



She volunteers for the annual High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council Live Radio/Webcast Auction for the last six years, and volunteers at Second Wind Boutique thrift store.

Melnyk was honoured for his service with the High Prairie Fire Department, which carries the heavy load of not only protecting property and saving peoples’ lives in fire and accidents, but also numerous fundraising events the department participates in.



Panasiuk read a speech at council’s meeting. Melnyk was born in 1954 in High Prairie and became part of Northwest Machine with his father and brother.



Melynk was 28 when he joined the department in 1982 and would serve 38 years, the last 18 years as fire chief.



“The fire department has become his life’s passion over the years,” says Panskiuk. “As fire chief he has the fire department raise funds to buy equipment for the department by hosting barbecues, acting as bartenders for different functions, designated drivers and hosting the annual Firemen’s Ball.”