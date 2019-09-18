Fire ignites in old High Prairie hospital.

September 18, 2019























Fire broke out in the old High Prairie Health Complex in the early afternoon of Sept. 18, 2019.

Crews from High Prairie Volunteer Fire Department responded to the call around 1:50 p.m.

Fire was contained to a small area in the centre of the building.

Thick black smoke was seen for many kilometres around the site.

Enilda fire crews assisted in the call.

Flames were under control within about 30 minutes.

The building has been vacant since the new High Prairie Health Complex east of town opened in April 2017.

No details of the location and cause of the fire have been reported.

Watch for more details in the print issue of the South Peace News on Sept. 25 and online.