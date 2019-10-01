Election forums scheduled

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A fifth candidate is the latest to join the election race for Peace River – Westlock in the federal election Oct. 21.



Jennifer Villebrun of Valleyview is running for the NDP.



An all-candidates forum is set for Peace River on Oct. 9 at the Belle Petroleum Centre at 7 p.m.



An all-candidates forum is scheduled for High Prairie on Oct. 10 at the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre at 7 p.m.



Before that, an all-candidates forum in Slave Lake is scheduled for Oct. 3 at the Gathering Place at 7 p.m.



Incumbent MP Arnold Viersen of the Conservative Party faces four challengers. Other candidates include: Peter Nygaard of Joussard represents the Green Party; John Schrader of Westlock is running for the new People’s Party of Canada; and Leslie Penny of Barrhead for the Liberals.



All candidates have been invited to attend the forums.



Candidates will present their platforms and issues followed by questions from voters.



People will also have opportunity to speak with the candidates after the forum.



Respective forums are being hosted by the High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce, the Peace River and District Chamber of Commerce and the Slave Lake and District Chamber of Commerce.



Election day across Canada is Oct. 21.