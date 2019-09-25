Election forum Oct. 10 in High Prairie

Richard Froese

South Peace News

An all-candidates forum for the federal election is being planned for High Prairie.



The High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce will host the event Oct. 10 from 7-9 p.m.



The forum will be held at the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre.



“The purpose of the forum is for people to ask questions to the candidates,” chamber president Barry Sharkawi says.



Peace River – Westlock candidates will present their platforms and issues followed by questions from voters.



People will also have opportunity to speak with the candidates after the forum.



Incumbent MP Arnold Viersen of the Conservative Party has already confirmed his campaign schedule is too full to attend.



Three other candidates have confirmed they will attend: Green Party candidate Peter Nygaard of Joussard; John Schrader of Westlock is running for the new People’s Party of Canada; and Leslie Penny of Barrhead is carrying the Liberal banner.



Viersen was also absent at an all-candidates forum in High Prairie in the last election in October 2015.



However, it didn’t hurt him at all in the polls. Viersen received about 69 per cent of the votes in the riding, followed by the NDP candidate with 14 per cent.



An all-candidates forum in Slave Lake is scheduled for Oct. 3 at the Gathering Place at 7 p.m.



The forum is being hosted by the Slave Lake and District Chamber of Commerce.



More candidates may be added to the list.



Election day in Alberta is Oct. 21.



Advance polls are open Oct. 11-14 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.