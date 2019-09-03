Edmonton-area pair wins Golden Walleye Classic

· by · 0
Edana Measures, left, and Rachel Shaler, were busy as volunteers who worked at the weigh-in station.

Richard Froese
South Peace News

Fishing fanatics got hooked at the 31st annual Golden Walleye Classic on Lesser Slave Lake near High Prairie.

Brian Dobson of Edmonton and his fishing partner Eric Filewich of St. Albert shared the top prize of $30,000 in the event based at Shaw’s Point Resort.

Together, their haul of fish weighed 16.6 pounds over the two-day event.

A total of 37 pairs took part in the popular event on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, the Labour Day weekend.

The number of teams dropped from 58 last year.

Each fisherman was allowed to catch four walleye per day and bring them in two at a time to be measured at the weigh-in station.

Payouts were presented each day for the top-20 places and two-day weight totals.

A silent auction was held during the weekend.

The Captain and Kids Fishing Tournament was held on Aug. 30.

  • Jeff Prince of Grande Prairie brings in his team’s walleye for weighing. His partner was Jeret Young of Grande Prairie.
  • Boats wait to come into the marina for weighing. Waters were rough on the Sunday with some waves reported six feet high.
  • As each team arrived at the weigh station, a volunteer had to inspect their live wells to ensure they walleye were in good health.
  • Winners gather on stage after the 31st annual Golden Walleye Classic. Winners won payouts for each day and for the biggest two-day weight totals.
  • Golden Walleye Classic grand winners receive their cheque of $30,000 that will be split between the winners. Left-right, are organizing committee chair Ken Sperling and winners Brian Dobson of Edmonton and Eric Filewich of St. Albert.

Share this post

Recommended for You

Post Comment