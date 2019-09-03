Edmonton-area pair wins Golden Walleye Classic

Edana Measures, left, and Rachel Shaler, were busy as volunteers who worked at the weigh-in station.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Fishing fanatics got hooked at the 31st annual Golden Walleye Classic on Lesser Slave Lake near High Prairie.



Brian Dobson of Edmonton and his fishing partner Eric Filewich of St. Albert shared the top prize of $30,000 in the event based at Shaw’s Point Resort.



Together, their haul of fish weighed 16.6 pounds over the two-day event.



A total of 37 pairs took part in the popular event on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, the Labour Day weekend.



The number of teams dropped from 58 last year.



Each fisherman was allowed to catch four walleye per day and bring them in two at a time to be measured at the weigh-in station.



Payouts were presented each day for the top-20 places and two-day weight totals.



A silent auction was held during the weekend.



The Captain and Kids Fishing Tournament was held on Aug. 30.