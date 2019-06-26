Editorial – The new fire awareness

Jeff Burgar

There’s a pile of fire evacuation orders coming fast and furious this year.



Last week, the hamlet of La Crete, located in Northern Alberta near Fort Vermilion and High Level, was ordered to evacuate. At the same time parts of the Peerless Trout First Nation, north of High Prairie by Red Earth, were also ordered to evacuate. Mackenzie County had parts of it evacuated. Earlier this summer, the whole town of High Level was also ordered out.



La Crete has a population of about 2,500. High Level about 3,200. Peerless Trout involved about 200 people. Mackenzie was estimated to be a few thousand.



According to a second-hand source, who is not authorized to speak on the subject, this is all part of a “new deal” when it comes to wildfires.



The High Level fire, for example, was not threatening the town. It was about 6 km or more away. Wind was blowing flames away from the town. Still, everybody was told to get out, except for what was deemed “essential services”. Contrast that with the Slave Lake or the Fort McMurray wildfires a few years ago.



People assembled in the Walmart-Canadian Tire parking lot while fire surrounded Slave Lake.



In the other fire, trees were on flames, right beside droves of 60,000 fleeing Fort McMurray people. It was downright scary for all involved.



So, these days, officials are much faster to pull the trigger. This is probably as it should be.



In both the Slave Lake and McMurray fires, no lives were lost. “Even so,” says our unauthorized source, “we sure learned a lot.”



Don’t sit around waiting for more information, then discovering the fire is right upon you, is one of those lessons. In other words, it is far better to be “safe” instead of “sorry.” Thus the High Level, La Crete, Mackenzie and Peerless Trout evacuations.



One should also note the lessons also apply to those communities thinking they are safe because they are not sitting in the middle of forests. Grain fields on the edge of a town or hamlet can be just as dangerous if moisture and wind conditions are right. Saskatchewan towns have evacuated. So have parts of the Okanagan Valley, much of which is desert. A brisk wind can derail the best efforts of responders in an instant.



One would think places like Driftpile First Nation, or Kinuso or Swan Hills, or any population centre would all be mostly safe because there are lots of people right there. A fire can be spotted immediately. Responders can be on the fire scene instantly, stomping and watering the flames out of existence.



Do not, repeat do not, count on that!



Both Slave Lake and Fort McMurray are prime examples of fiddling while Rome burned. Confusion. Misdirection and misinformation. The so-called “fog” of war. Good people trying to do their best but not having enough information to make good decisions.



As is all so often said, “Hope for the best, but prepare for the worst.”



Those are words to live by.