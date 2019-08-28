Editorial – Taxpayers learn a lot

Jeff Burgar

Face it. Conference and seminar jaunts by clubs, elected councils, paid staff, and business owners are a nice “perk” of the job. At least as much as they are intended to be really helpful to the organization and the person attending.



No amount of jawboning about “It was really worthwhile,” or “I sure learned a lot,” covers up the fact it is almost always a paid holiday. Just as much, or more than, an important event that must be attended.



Consider yourself. You are a farmer. There’s a conference coming up in Stettler. It’s about doing a good job of protecting your skin from pesticides. The fee is $500 for two days. Meals and accomodations not included. So, you have to travel. Book a room. And find money to pay for gas. Do you go? Or do you find somebody else going, and follow up with them afterwards? Most would do the latter.



Of course, you might not be too pleased when that person returns, and says “It was really worthwhile” and “I sure learned a lot.” Then they change the topic to the weather or something else!



Change that scenario to Jasper. Suddenly, it’s attractive to take your spouse. Heck, make it a working holiday. Spend a couple days after the sessions enjoying the sights. Gosh, does it really matter if you even skip a couple of sessions because some kind of event or show is happening in town? Of course not.



Now you know why many people prefer a conference on basket weaving in Kananaskis or Kelowna, over the same course in Wanham, Alberta. Nothing against Wanham, or even Grande Prairie, to be ashamed about. But neither has the same allure as some place with bright lights and world renowned atmosphere.



As we said, these trips are as much a perk of the job, as a learning experience. But, so many of them are getting really, really expensive. As said recently by the mayor of Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island of one popular convention, “At some point we have to look at sending half a council one year, and half the next year.” Is there any question about getting value for the money? Oh my dear, what a silly question. Answers we already know: “I learned lots. It was really worthwhile.” Too bad no test at the end.



The Charlottetown rethink came when those so-called hardworking and responsible elected officials in that city, wasted, literally wasted, over $11,000 on expenses. Almost all because they didn’t book their tickets in a timely manner! Last year, the big conference in Canada for electeds cost Charlottetown $24,599. This year the same conference cost Charlottetown taxpayers $43,993. To be fair, last year the conference was in nearby Halifax. This year in Quebec. But that is almost double!



Big Lakes County won’t give out their total cost for the same two trips. But estimates before the events were Halifax at $59,411 and Quebec at $44,500.



The Town of High Prairie sent nobody this year. Fortunately for High Prairie taxpayers, their government might already know everything. No need to “learn a lot.”