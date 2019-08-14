Editorial – Small town with a plan

Jeff Burgar

The Alberta town of Claresholm is getting new people.



Claresholm, like several other communities, is placing immigrant workers in local jobs that can’t, or won’t, be filled by Claresholm folks. Small towns everywhere should take a look at this. Is it good, or bad? In general terms, there is growing power of major cities to tell us in small city, a small town, or a county or district, what we can or can’t do, and how to live.



If somebody in Edmonton decides speeding kills, and away that person goes off to reduce highway speed limits to 75 kilometres per hour (about 47 miles per hour) there is little rural folks can do about it. The majority of people in big cities probably have not been outside their city since their last vacation. Many perhaps not in years. Others, perhaps never.



People can walk most places, or take an Uber or a taxi, the LRT, or a bus. It’s no difference to them if highway speed limits between Peace River and High Prairie, or between any other place, are 30 kilometres per hour or 300. In fact, for many, if the speed limit was raised on the QE II highway between Edmonton and Calgary, and lowered on every non-divided road, they probably would say that’s a great idea.



It boils down to these people have more votes than we do in rural Alberta. It could be just a matter of time before cuckoo, big city ideas become the new normal out here in freedom land. High speed trains between Edmonton and Calgary, or Calgary, Regina and Toronto, paid by reducing money spent on roads to other places. “Affordable housing” in the cities, but forgotten outside. Better schools and education. Better health care. Better emergency services. Cities already have so much. What is being done to spread this around (mostly through broadband initiatives) is ridiculously slow to happen. Yet, one does not see forestry mills and oil or gas wells or farms, the things that pay for all this, in the middle of Toronto or Edmonton.



It’s also a modern, moving target. A city slicker can travel in any direction for ten minutes and have a choice of so many services. Rural folks are lucky to have some services two or three hours away, often more. If they can hitch a ride. Yet, this is where the wealth to provide services really comes from. Doctors and bankers and so many others don’t locate in places with a nice view. They locate where they can make money and enjoy amenities.



In a fair world, where the money comes from would be used to pay for these services, right at the source. We just happen to be in world with some habits made centuries ago.



One current habit is cities grow and towns decline.



In an Internet age, that need not be. But if jobs go begging, people are paid to stay home, and there are huge gaps in amenities and services, that is one habit that will continue.



Claresholm is definitely on to something.