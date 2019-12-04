Editorial – Skinning wolves and speeders

Jeff Burgar

We love telling stories. Some are golden oldies. Some from other places. We hope you all get a chuckle out of them.



Our latest starts off with an observation many decades ago there was a trick to getting wolves to stay out of particular territories where not wanted.



Shooting them, according to reports, killed an offender. But the rest of the pack simply moved a bit down the road when they heard a loud bang from a rifle. The observers pondered this. After trying many different techniques, they apparently decided bows and arrows were much more effective at getting wolves to find a different part of their territory.



The thinking became, one shot meant one loud noise. A pack of wolves didn’t know what happened, and usually made no connection between the “bang” and one of their members gone.



On the other hand, a pack wolf running around with the rest of his crew, with an arrow stuck out of his butt was, as they say, advertising that works. It might be needed twice in the same area. Hardly ever three times.



We thought of this when reading about a farmer dealing with moose in Newfoundland. There, a fellow with a cash crop of cabbage, figures he has lost about $100,000 of his produce to nibbling moose. He is complaining because laws passed in 2016, with little notice to farmers, make it illegal to shoot moose after dark which, of course, is the best time to kill or scare the bejeepers out of a dining moose or four.



The farmer says he has tried everything. He wants the ban lifted. And while bow and arrow might seem a solution, we think most would agree a wolf has way more street smarts than your average moose.



The provincial government in NL says it was too dangerous allowing high-powered rifles out at night. There was no evidence for this. Most farmers were never asked anyway.



It is sort of the case with the Alberta government. It is hot to eliminate photo radar. Supposedly, Albertans hate photo radar. We’ve had a few tickets ourselves.



Oh, well! We look at photo radar, and speeding in general, as a “voluntary tax.” If you like paying the tax, feel free to zoom as you wish.



We can’t figure, for any reason, why most normal Albertans would agree photo radar should be banned. People speed. They get a ticket. Collect enough tickets and demerits and they lose their license. All their choice! After all, how many “late for work, need to pick up kid at school, need to get spouse to hospital, etc, etc. emergencies” can one person have?



Instead of banning photo radar, tell your politicians to increase the speed limit on whatever road you want. If this whole “too many tickets cash cow” is really a big deal and safety not so much, the province can force higher limits. End of story, right?



There is one interesting thought: Have a military style automatic arrow gun. Enough arrows sticking out of trunk lids, tailgates, big truck tires and vehicle back ends will send a great message.