Editorial – It’s a very grey world

Jeff Burgar

Most of us are thankful having local businesses we can “tap” for a donation for our favourite club.



Businesses donating didn’t used to mind. It was part of being in, and being a part of, the community. It’s hard to say “No” when also, you will probably see the person asking in church, or down at the arena, or in the curling club. These are often good customers, business people used to think.



Of course, it gets really easy to say “No” when one bumps into that same person shopping right next to you, in a store selling the same products you sell, 200 km away! That seems to happen a lot these days. Maybe they are there getting a donation from the store! Which, just as an aside, begs the question, “How often is Walmart or Canadian Tire asked for help?”



These days, one is very likely to see a business person from one town, shopping for big and small items, in a town quite a ways down the road. Town loyalty? Nope. Just shopping for a better deal.



So whether shopping for Pampers [a big attraction for many families], a toilet brush [the shopper just happened to be in another town when the family called with an emergency purchase] or $700 worth of knick knacks and four-pak jumbo sizes of ketchup and mustard, a lot of “leakage” goes on.



In fact, in High Prairie, maybe 60 per cent or more of retail sales according to one study! Often enough, it’s maybe $40,000 or more of vehicle. That’s a lot of “leakage.”



Once upon time, did anybody local complain when “The Big Three” High Prairie auto dealers were selling cars and trucks from Dawson Creek to Manning to Whitecourt? Nope!



Did anybody complain when a High Prairie boat dealer was selling gear to customers from Grande Prairie to Whitecourt? Nope!



Does any complain when somebody from Falher buys a load of steaks from a High Prairie grocery store? Or comes to a rodeo? Or the Aquatic Centre? Not really!



There are thousands of books about selling and customer service and managing business. Just one important point – being in business is no guarantee people will shop with you. Nobody is guaranteed a customer.



Clint Eastwood said in one of his movies, “You want a guarantee? Buy a toaster.”



More to the point, he also said, “Tomorrow is promised to no one.”



In that spirit, business has to work for their customers. Too often, business takes customers for granted. Or even like, as the oil companies calculate when selling gasoline, they have a captive market. They think customers have no choice. Or they think they can pull the wool over people’s eyes.



Business big and small has to be honest with, and respectful of, their customers. By the same token, customers expecting something from business should be sure they act the same way. It’s no longer a black and white world out there. In fact, it hasn’t been for a long time.