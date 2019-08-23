Editorial – Is this for real?

Jeff Burgar

In many past years, before the NDP, separation was always a buggy-bear simmering below the surface of Alberta politics. The idea sank ever further under Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper and several Alberta conservative governments. Then along comes prime minister Trudeau.



Trudeau knows his crowd. It sure isn’t Alberta. In fact, it seems it isn’t rural any place in Canada, perhaps not even Quebec! Colourful socks. Talk show appearances for the “with it” morning and afternoon TV crowds. Pandering unashamedly, in the worst traditions of baby-kissing and suck-up politicians everywhere. And that’s his good side!



On his other, opposite side, there is “the Great Bear rain forest is no place for a pipeline” story. Kiboshing Northern Gateway. Re-jigging the best regulatory review board in the world, the National Energy Board, so it has to jump through ever more hoops, Chumming with a Montreal mayor who cries about potential pipeline pollution. That while his city, and many others in Canada, dump raw sewage into rivers and oceans. Letting Saudi Arabia oil service Eastern Canada while Western Canadian crude remains landlocked. The list of foibles is much longer.



One can’t even be sure buying Trans Mountain was really an attempt to get it built. Or a stop-gap measure to avoid owners at the time, Kinder Morgan, from blowing up Trudeau and his Liberal government. Or maybe just a new way to stall and stall until hopefully, everybody just forgets about it.



So, in all this, if Trudeau and his handlers didn’t see Jason Kenney coming, they are dumber than most of us think.



Yet, almost predictable when one is coddled by a central Canadian media, and lobbyists and politicians all with their own Quebec and Toronto agendas.



To add to the constant stupidity coming out of the Prime Minister’s Office, we now have promises of new Gun Control legislation!



If there is anything that says loud and clear “I don’t care what you think in northern Alberta, on farms in Quebec, in the bush of Newfoundland or all the places that are not cities, it is gun control.



This is the dumbest, dumbest, dumbest topic any politician with only half a brain, or a political death wish in rural Canada, could come up with.



Gun control? You can have it when you pry my weapons from my cold, dead hands. Didn’t work when we had the billion dollar mess called the Gun Registry. Isn’t working in New Zealand where they are paying people to bring in their weapons. Doesn’t work in California, or Chicago, places where gun laws are the most restrictive in the States and the shoot-ups are rampant.



But Trudeau wants a topic that plays to Central Canadian city folk and even big cities most places, where so many votes are. Talk show hosts will be peeing themselves to chat about this. It’s a topic in the news constantly, especially with every new shoot out.



It’s sure to rile rural voters. Plays right into Conservative hands. And yes, feeds fuel to western separation. Just how stupid is Justin Trudeau? Really?