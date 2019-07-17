Editorial – Get what you pay for

Does TV influence how you think of things?



Do the folks at the coffee shop, curling club, or the arena or swimming pool? One of the other clubs where you chit-chat with people?



Maybe it’s a whole combination of things, like listening to news shows and reading newspaper columns and editorials.



Let’s deal with TV. Due to being cheap, many TV shows are actually half-hour or hour-long opinion pieces. American channels, CNN and MSNBC, pretend to be news shows. Most days, they are rants against President Donald Trump.



The Rachel Maddow Show, about the most popular show on MSNBC, is filled with innuendo and hyperbole. Facts are few and far between.



These days, with the collapse of the so-called Russia Collusion story, which was then replaced by the Obstruction of Justice story, Maddow’s ratings are in the proverbial toilet. The week of June 17, Nielsen Ratings showed the Top 10 American cable TV channels to all be Fox News. Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham all whupped her. Maddow bounced back slightly in July. She tallied an 8th and a 10th the July 1 week.



But you know, there is sort of a Game of Thrones type of problem here. If you didn’t have HBO, you didn’t get to see that blockbuster series the past five or so years.



The top cable news shows are on Fox News. And you have to pay extra for it. Meanwhile, most people these days have another MSNBC lookalike, CNN, shoved down their throats.



If any “news” channel can be said to hate Trump more than MSNBC, it has to be CNN. There was a time when the world turned to CNN for real news. Canadian channels like CBC, CTV and Global, all with head offices in Toronto, all continue to echo each other – and also echo the Toronto print media dominated by the left leaning Toronto Star and Globe and Mail.



Alas, the good old days of CNN are long past!



Now, so much of the CNN world revolves around finding new ways to bash Trump, all while promoting the antics of nutbars and wingnuts.



Many of us still believe airports in both America and Canada carry CNN as a “public service” to the traveling public. It’s sort of like having the Weather Channel on at restaurants or in airports and bus and train stations. The fact is CNN pays airports to carry the channel.



CBC, of course, can’t afford tonnes and tonnes of reporters across the States. So they buy, with Canadian taxpayer money, “news” feeds from down south. It’s the same with CTV and Global, except they don’t get the taxpayer perk of a $1.2 billion annual subsidy.



So let’s see. Get “free” programming that caters to Central Canada which comes with it healthy [or unhealthy, depending on your view] servings of political hatred from America.



Or, pay for programming one wants. It’s like getting free coffee at a restaurant, but having to listen to what you think are silly opinions. Or buy your own coffee, and listen to opinions you can respect.



Just all depends on your point of view.