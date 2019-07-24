Editorial – Any tears in High Prairie?

Jeff Burgar

Well, boo hoo, sob sob, cry a river of tears!



Please, pass the Kleenex to mop up the drops. Better yet, maybe a real mop. There is just no end to the moaning groaning, and crying.



To be fair, we’ve all been shedding tears over the same thing, for years and years in the High Prairie area. Nobody cares. So why should it be any difference someplace else?



Well, the nice folks in Vancouver and Victoria, B.C., think they deserve better. So, in all his huffery and puffery, the premier of B.C. rolled into the Victoria legislature, parked his favourite huffmobile, and demanded an answer to the question that bothered High Prairie for decades.



“Why, oh why,” he sputtered and roared, “are gasoline prices so high?”



We never heard former MLA Danielle Larivee screaming about gasoline prices. Same with Pearl Calahasen before her. We haven’t heard a peep from our new MLA Pat Rehn. Member of Parliament Arnold Viersen? Same story, as in, nothing to see here, move along, move along.



Heck, even when Slave Lake did their whine show about gasoline a few weeks ago, nothing happened from politicians, local or otherwise.



But good for Slave Lakers. Pump prices there did drop a dime or so after the ferfluffle.



Locally, High Prairie and region might as well be in the far reaches of the Yukon if one figures any higher ups care where gasoline prices sit.



It isn’t transportation. It isn’t a small market story. It’s all just a matter of greed and actually, pretty sound business decisions. Oil companies, like businesses which love to gouge, charge what the traffic will bear.



And then a little bit more!



In High Prairie, gasoline buyers are willing to put up with high prices. Every day. Every week. Every year. On and on. On and on.



Consider running a business selling toodles. Your competition is selling identical toodles. And every time you decide you need a few more dollars, just because, you jack up the price of your toodles. Your competition does the same. Well, just how high can you go? That’s right. As high as you possibly can. Until you have a whole bunch of people screaming. Then you stop.



That’s the story. High Prairie doesn’t scream. It just pays through the nose. Toodles, er, gasoline, will always be high priced in High Prairie because, well, local people put up with it.



Not so in B.C. where this little tale started. There, gasoline was running, before the screaming, $1.70 a litre. Smack in the middle of the tourist season. Bad enough waking at 5 a.m. to drive to the next campground to get a spot. Bad enough campfires are always banned. Bad enough everything a tourist buys costs twice as much. Gasoline prices make it impossible to have a nice trip.



Come on, travellers and holiday folks. Come to High Prairie and our region. Boating. Fishing. Camping. Noisy events. Quiet campgrounds. Reasonable prices.



And gasoline a whole 30 cents per litre cheaper than those B.C. clowns wanting to shut Alberta energy down. What’s not to love?