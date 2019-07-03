Editorial – Ack! Are we getting “frogged!”

Jeff Burgar

Do you think your neighbour should give some of your money to what he or she thinks is a worthy cause?



This is the bottom line when it comes to politicians giving money to people, clubs and businesses looking for help. Arguments for and against apply to just about anything. Your money. Somebody else spending it.



The topic arose at the Town of High Prairie council’s June 25 meeting. Should a local person be given money to enter a national contest? Councillors were divided on the issue. It boiled down to whether the council should follow its own, presumably carefully thought about and studied policy.



No, they said. The policy will be amended. So once again councillors are smarter than taxpaying citizens who vote them in. Or voted against them.



So, for discussion sake, a homeowner is paying $2,000 per year in taxes. Add in another $3,000 for utilities. Percentage wise it’s a tiny amount of the entire High Prairie or Big Lakes County spending. The principle however, is the same. So any council can decide to donate $1,000 to what they think is a worthy cause. The cost to a town household comes in at about $1. Much, much less in the county. No big deal, right?



Well, what if it was $10? Or $1,000? Does that begin to bother you? Are you sitting up and paying attention now? Right off the bat, that’s $1,000 that could be in your pocket, not in the hands of politicians giving it away.



The argument of course is, do they know better how to spend your money, than you? This is what is known as “virtue signalling,” or “vote getting” and “feel good” politics.



The amount makes no difference. It might be $10 here. The next day $50 there. Then $100. Pretty soon, as they say, you are talking real money. Put another way, it’s like being a little bit pregnant. Either you are, or you are not. If your $1,000 is important enough to hang on to, then so is $1.



It’s also the old “frog in a pot” story. Toss a frog in a pot of boiling water and it will just jump right out. But put the same frog in a pot of cold water. It’s quite happy there. Then turn on the heat. The frog never gets bothered enough to jump out.



Taxpayers are the same way. A little of spending here, a little bit there, a tiny amount here, and nobody pays any attention. Then one day, somebody says, “Why are my tax bills so high?” Buddy, you’ve been “frogged.”



The flip side of this is obvious. There are many, many worthy causes out there. For each cause it is way easier to knock on one or two doors, than to knock on 100 or 1,000 doors. One-thousand doors at $10 each raises the same money as two doors at $5,000 each.



Most people want to see their community move forward. They don’t mind seeing worthwhile charitable acts. Plus, they don’t have to decide themselves if 1,000 different door knockers [about three per day] on their front step are all worthy or not.



It’s when politicians hoping to score a vote or two start passing out money, all good intentions go flying out the window.