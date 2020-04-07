East Prairie gets approval

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Checkpoints to limit and monitor access to East Prairie Metis Settlement are now in place, but not after a minor glitch which resulted in the High Prairie RCMP being called to the scene.



High Prairie RCMP S/Sgt. Warren Wright says police did receive a complaint from Big Lakes County and went to the scene. East Prairie had set up their checkpoint at the “Y” intersection leading into the settlement, which is on county land.



“We didn’t disband [the checkpoint],” says Wright.



“They were asked to move it onto settlement land.”



The settlement immediately did so.



No county residents live near the “Y” intersection so the settlement thought it was no big deal. Administrator Gerald Cunningham says they chose the site simply because it would control access to both roads leading into the settlement. Had they set up on settlement land – which they have since done – it required two checkpoints.



County Reeve Richard Simard says their administration did respond to a complaint from a resident claiming the settlement was “blocking the road”.



“Ratepayers were concerned,” says Simard.



County CAO Jordan Panasiuk called the settlement to “straighten things out,” says Simard.



East Prairie did set up the checkpoint without checking and gaining permission from the county. The two parties spoke and the county granted the settlement permission. They even forwarded an e-mail so people manning the checkpoints could show it to anyone with concerns.



Cunningham says they should have first consulted with the county.



“We would like to thank the county for giving us the OK,” says Cunningham.



“We should have [first] consulted with the county.”



One checkpoint is just past the Baker’s Crossing Bridge on county land.



Cunningham says the concern arose from the complaint that the settlement had no authority to set up their checkpoint on county land.



Cunningham adds the checkpoints were set up after the settlement council declared a local state of emergency and passed a bylaw deeming so.



He adds the settlement is limiting access to some residents, emergency response teams, health care and education. The 24-hour surveillance teams have two people working eight-hour shifts at each site.



East Prairie has one confirmed case of COVID-19, says Cunningham.