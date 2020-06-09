Earthquake strikes southeast of High Prairie

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

An 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck southeast of High Prairie Monday night.

Earthquakes Canada tweeted the earthquake occurred 31 km southeast of town just before 9 p.m.

“There are no reports of damage, and none would be expected,” read a description on the monitoring agency’s website as of Monday night.

Volcano Discovery’s website published reports from the area.

“A large ‘thud’ heard in the house with slight movement felt while sitting in the basement,” posted a Banana Belt resident.

“Light shaking: loud rumble, floor rumbling, furniture vibrating,” added another post.

“Light shaking,” added a Driftpile resident.

The last quake recorded by Earthquake Canada was a 3.2 magnitude quake on June 2 about 460 km north of Whitehorse.