Hi Chris,

Dr. Hinshaw mentioned Manoir Du Lac today because she was asked about it. We are certainly happy to answer your questions, either during the media availability or offline.

There are currently six confirmed cases at the J.B. Wood Continuing Care facility.

Thanks!

