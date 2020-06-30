‘Dysfunctional’ panel earmarked for upgrade

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Alarm bells are ringing in Big Lakes County.



A new modern fire alarm system will soon be installed to replace an alarm system in the main administration building that inadvertently rings.



At its regular meeting June 24, council approved an additional $33,738.40 in the operating budget to replace the fire alarm panel.



Council approved a recommended by fire chief Dave Sturgeon.



The county also received a bid of $39,800 from another company in a request for proposal, Sturgeon states in a report to council.



“We now have to retrofit the building with more smoke detectors and heat detectors,” says Brett Hawken, acting director of community and protective services.



“We have a dysfunctional fire panel.”



CAO Jordan Panasiuk says funds will come from operating reserves.



“Over the past several months the fire alarm has been activating itself every time there is a power surge or the power goes out,” Sturgeon writes in a report to council



As a result, the High Prairie Fire Department gets dispatched through the monitoring service that the panel is linked to.



“This has led to multiple false alarms,” Sturgeon says.



“We have had so many [false alarms], that it is considered a nuisance and we will get billed for responses if we do not rectify the situation as soon as possible.”



Several experts analyzed the issue.



“From their reports, it has been deemed that the current fire panel cannot be fixed as it is too old, and therefore needs to be replaced,” Sturgeon says.



It was also noted the building is currently not protected with the proper number and type of devices needed to be compliant with the Alberta fire code.



Council would be liable should a fire or other event occur.