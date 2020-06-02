Driftpile has an app for that!

SPN Staff

Driftpile Cree Nation is using a mobile app to connect with its members, says a May 20 Globe Newswire news release.



The app allows administration to share information quickly with community members.



“The speed at which we’re able to get information out to the community, especially during this global corona virus outbreak, has been second to none,” says Driftpile Chief Dwayne Laboucan.



“From an administrative standpoint, it’s made us more efficient, and from the perspective of our people, it’s made them feel much more connected.”



The app provides real time news, events, job postings, and health bulletins to all members. The band members can register for workshops, fill out applications and send in feedback.



The app is available for both Apple and Android.



Other area First Nations are also using technology in interesting ways. For example, Kee Tas Kee Now Tribal Council Education Authority [KTCEA] released an app in January to teach Cree.



KTCEA Elders Speak has over 900 words and phrases spoken by Cree Elders from within the nations in the council. These are in over 500 categories including local plants and wildlife, school, and weather.