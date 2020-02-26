Driftpile Cree Nation makes history

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Driftpile Cree Nation and council are pleased to announce a new industrial park project that makes history.



The Feb. 14 announcement sets precedence for Driftpile as the only infrastructure project awarded to a First Nations in Alberta, cites a news release issued by the band.



Indigenous Services Canada approved the project for a maximum fixed contribution of $1.940 million under the Community Opportunity Readiness Program [CORP].



Chief and council says the impetus for their original CORP funding came from a rare opportunity to partner with Northern Lakes College to establish at satellite college facility on the reserve.



“It is something the Nation had been trying to negotiate for some time, reads the news release.



“The Nation saw this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to establish an on-reserve Business Park having NLC as its flagship anchor tenant.”



Chief Dwayne Laboucan is pleased with the project.



“We cannot stress enough the importance of this project to our people, the community and surrounding area. The opportunity presented to the Nation by Northern Lakes College is not one that comes along every day and, considering the benefits it would bring to this area of Alberta, is an opportunity the Nation cannot afford to let pass.”



One of many beneficial end results is that Driftpile Cree Nation students will have the support in getting the best post-secondary education through accessing a modern post-secondary institution on-reserve.



“Driftpile Cree Nations supports our community to help students overcome barriers to success through cultural, community and family supports in order to reach their dreams. With the opening of Northern Lakes College we are able to provide these supports at home,” says chief and council.



Groundbreaking at the site has already started and construction of the new facility is expected to start in the spring.



The campus is expected to open in September 2020.