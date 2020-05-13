Donation ensures NSD students have proper learning equipment

Wabasca-Desmarais Mistassiniy School student Mackenzy Auger receives her Chromebook.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Learning just got a lot easier for almost 200 Metis students in Northland School Division.



The Métis Nation of Alberta [MNA] and Rupertsland Institute [RLI] donated 175 Chromebooks to support online learning for Metis students in the division.



“On behalf of the board of trustees, I wish to extend our thanks to the Métis Nation of Alberta and Rupertsland for the donation,” says Robin Guild, board chair.



“This act of generosity is helping families who need technology support at home.”



On March 27, NSD launched its Continuing Student Learning Plan, which uses technology to deliver content, encourage participation and collaboration.



“When in-person classes were cancelled, we contacted families to help them prepare for paper-based or online learning,” says NSD Supt. Nancy Spencer- Poitras.



“Programming was then developed depending on the needs of the students and the resources they had available.”



However, some students did not have the computers needed. It’s where the Métis Nation and Rupertsland stepped in.



“In this unprecedented time, MNA and RLI are determined to help ease the stresses of education interruption on our students and parents,” says MNA president and RLI board of governors chair Audrey Poitras.



The donation ensures online learning, and no Métis is left behind during the pandemic.



Receiving donations were Anzac, Calling Lake, Conklin, Elizabeth Metis Settlement, Fort McKay, Gift Lake Metis Settlement, East Prairie Metis Settlement, Peavine Metis Settlement, Fishing Lake Metis Settlement, Janvier and Wabasca-Desmarais.