Domestic fight leaves goose egg on victim

H.P. court docket

Nov. 18, 2019

Judge B.R. Hougestol

A young woman from Whitefish has served her time after committing several assaults and breaches.

Kelsey Tamara Grey, 25, was handed a global sentence of 60 days when she appeared in High Prairie provincial court Nov. 18.

Grey was sentenced on seven charges including one of uttering threats causing death during a domestic dispute with a female on Sept. 17 in a home in Atikameg.

“I’ll stab you, I’m not afraid of you,” Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich described the threat during the incident.

Grey was given credit for time served as she appeared from the Fort Saskatchewan Correctional Centre on CCTV.

Court heard Grey also hit the victim with a glass bottle that left a goose egg on the victim’s forehead. She also struck the victim with her hand, the Crown testified.

To worsen matters, Grey also threw a glass candle jar that struck the victim. She also hit the victim and kicked her in her side.

The victim eventually fled the assault inside the home.

“She jumped out a window to escape,” Hurich said.

Grey was sentenced after she pleaded guilty to two counts each of assault with a weapon, assault, breaching conditions and one count of threats causing death. She was on order not to have contact with the victim at the time of the incident.

Released from jail on Nov. 18, Grey was also sentenced to probation for one year.

“Take your terms of probation very seriously,” warned Judge B.R. Hougestol.

The judge agreed with the joint submission by the Crown and Grey’s lawyer, Harry Jong.

Grey must complete treatment and counseling for addictions as directed by her probation officer and must not have contact with the victim.

She and the victim are no longer in a domestic relationship, Jong advised court, and were in an argument that escalated.

Jong said Grey is enrolled in a rehabilitation program in her community.



– – – – – – –



Travis Nathan Cardinal, 29, was sentenced to 14 days in jail after pleading guilty to failing to comply with conditions.

Cardinal was released immediately after being credited for time served.

The charge arose after Cardinal did not report to his probation officer as directed, Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich told court.

“We want to stress the importance of reporting [to a probation officer],” Hurich said.

Cardinal appeared from the Edmonton Remand Centre on CCTV.



– – – – – – –



Veronica T. Auger, 33, was handed a conditional sentence of 12 months after pleading guilty to breaching conditions.

Auger breached a court order to have no contact with a named person, Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich said.

“You’re getting a break, ma’am,” Judge B.R. Hougestol advised during sentencing.

He refused to accept the Crown’s recommendation for a $500 fine since Auger has no previous record.

Duty counsel Derek Renzini said Auger admitted her poor action.

“She is taking responsibility.”



– – – – – – –



Alec Colin Ward, 75, of Driftpile, was fined $200 after pleading guilty to breach of probation.

Court heard that Ward completed only 20 hours of 40 hours of community service required in a court order, Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich said.

Ward admitted his actions were wrong.

“He is taking responsibility,” duty counsel Derek Renzini told court.

Ward had a difficult time finding work to do for his required hours, he added.



– – – – – – –



Renee Marie Belcourt, 37, of Gift Lake, was fined $150 for failing to comply with an undertaking.

The charge arose after Belcourt became intoxicated against a court order, Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich said.

Belcourt was outside a residence, reported by an occupant in the home.

She admitted her behaviour.

“She is taking responsibility,” duty counsel Derek Renzini said.

“She knows she has conditions not to drink alcohol.”



– – – – – – –



Terry Drew Twin, 25, of Swan River, was fined $400 after pleading guilty to breach of probation.

Twin failed to report to his probation officer, court heard.