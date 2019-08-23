Dolphins’ relay teams capture medals

Richard Froese
South Peace News
Several relay teams from the High Prairie Dolphins swim club won medals at the regional swim meet Aug. 9-11.
Here are results from the relay events.
- -Girls 8-and-under 100m freestyle – first in time of 1:25.13 – Hannah Copeland, Ferrah Savill, Danica Doucette and Pyper Martinson.
- -Girls 8-and-under 100m freestyle – second in time of 1:50.29 – Hattie Martison, Georgia Haas, Lexi Flett and Blake Doucette.
- -Boys 8-and-under 100m freestyle – first in time of 1:44.45 – Zachary Sumption, Ellis Sumption, Jacob Hesse and Parker Caron.
- -Girls 10-and-under 100m freestyle – first in time of 1:15.37 – Callie Calahasen, Rylee Letendre, Mun Mun Sharkawi and Keya Willier.
- -Girls 10-and-under 100m freestyle – sixth in time of 1:45.43 – Kahlen Lewis, Tyra Shantz, Sophie Delorme and Brooklyn Grey.
- -Boys 12-and-under 200m freestyle – second in time of 2:48.03 – Taylor Copeland, Jun Jun Sharkawi, Aiden Caron and Kashton Davidson.
- -Mixed 12-and-under 200m freestyle – first in time of 2:59.04 – Jarett Hicks, Jaylla Hesse, Dylan Hicks and Draven Leclerc.
- -Girls 14-and-under 200m freestyle – first in time of 2:19.18 – Mischa Deering, Gabrielle Leclerc, Hannah Haas and Elle MacIntosh.
- -Girls Open 200m freestyle – first in time of 2:31.66 – Colette Caron, Amira Sharkawi, Rae-Anne Gill and Emily Norgaard.
- -Boys Open 200m freestyle – first in time of 2:18.32 – Seth Flett, Kamoule Sharkawi, Jeff Copeland and Abdullah Sharkawi.
- -Mixed Open 200m freestyle – first in time of 2:00.53 – Ella Deering, Ferrah Savill, Larkin Stokes and David Martinson.
- -Girls 8-and-under 100m medley relay – first in time of 1:43.03 – Hannah Copeland, Ferrah Savill, Pyper Martinson and Danica Doucette.
- -Mixed 8-and-under 100m medley relay – second in time of 1:57.83 – Jacob Hesse, Parker Caron, Tyra Shantz and Hattie Martinson.
- -Mixed 8-and-under 100m medley relay – third in time of 2:00.25 – Zachary Sumption, Georgia Haas, Lexi Flett and Ellis Sumption.
- -Girls 10-and-under 100m medley relay – first in time of 1:28.13 – Mun Mun Sharkawi, Jemma Hesse, Rylee Letendre and Keya Willier.
- -Mixed 10-and-under 100m medley relay – second in time of 1:47.44 – Jarett Hicks, Brooklyn Grey, Callie Calahasen and Kolton Ferguson.
- -Mixed 12-and-under 200m medley relay – first in time of 2:53.59 – Hannah Haas, Mischa Deering, Kashton Davidson and Taylor Copeland.
- -Mixed 12-and-under 200m medley relay – second in time of 3:21.77 – Dylan Hicks, Jaylla Hesse, Jun Jun Sharkawi and Aiden Carson.
- -Mixed 14-and-under 200m medley relay – fifth in time of 2:47.58 – Gabrielle Leclerc, Kamoule Sharkawi, Seth Flett and Elle MacIntosh.
- -Girls Open 200m medley relay – first in time of 2:57.69 – Colette Caron, Emily Norgaard, Amira Sharkawi and Rae-Anne Gill.
- -Mixed Open 200m medley relay – first in time of 2:15.69 – Ella Deering, Malakae Sharkawi, Abdullah Sharkawi and Larkin Stokes.