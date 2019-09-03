Dolphin relay team wins silver, bronze medals

The High Prairie Dolphins girls’ 8-and-under relay team won silver and bronze medals at the Alberta Summer Swimming Championships. Left-right, are Hannah Copeland, Pyper Martinson, Ferrah Savill and Danica Doucette.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A relay team of girls from the High Prairie Dolphins swim team captured two medals at the Alberta Summer Swimming Championships.



The girl’s 8-and-under relay team of Hannah Copeland, Ferrah Savill, Pyper Martinson and Danica Doucette won silver in the 100-metre medley relay and third in the 100-metre freestyle relay at the event Aug. 16-18.



The team won silver in a time of 1:46.70 seconds and bronze in a time of 1:22.64 seconds.



“They were excited after winning the medals,” head coach Larkin Stokes says.



“It is great to see, though I don’t think they understand the significance of a provincial medal.



“They all have great technique and most importantly a joy for the water, which will hopefully lead to more medals in the future.”



Both races for medals went right down to the wire.



“They were entertaining and the close races brought the best out of the girls,” Stokes says.



The final in the freestyle was close. High Prairie finished in third with a time of 1:22.64, just behind second place that timed in at 1:21.03. First place finished in 1:20.20.



The race for second place in the medley relay was also tight. The Dolphin girls clocked in at 1:48.90 ahead, behind second place at 1:46.70.



Stokes says the medals capped off a special season for the girls.



“We were actually very lucky to have all four of those girls together for the relay teams,” Stokes says.



Our breaststroker Ferrah moved to Grande Prairie for the winter, but luckily she came back to High Prairie for the summer to visit and swim for the Dolphins.



“Pyper is quite the talent and was ranked first in the province for a couple of swimming events, but unfortunately fractured her elbow at the end of June and didn’t get back in the pool until about two weeks before provincials.



“Though she was not back to normal, we were very lucky to have her even be able to swim at provincials.



“It was Danica’s first year swimming, which makes the medal quite remarkable.



“Hannah was able to improve so much this year through her work ethic and great listening.”



They also inspired other swimmers.



“We had a strong group of young swimmers that pushed each other at practice and led to some really fast times for the whole team,” Stokes says.