Do the crime, do the time, woman learns

H.P. court docket

Sept. 16, 2019

Judge D.R. Shynkar

A young High Prairie woman will serve another seven weeks behind bars after pleading guilty to various charges of thefts and breaching court orders

Shanelle Mary Rosychuk, 20, was handed a global sentence of 86 days when she appeared in High Prairie provincial court Sept. 16.

She was given credit for time served as she appeared from the Edmonton Remand Centre on CCTV.

In addition to her jail time, Rosychuk was also fined $2,875 for driving a vehicle with no insurance and $500 for possession of a controlled substance.

However, she will not have to pay the fines. Judge D.R. Shynkar noted the fines will be covered as part of her time in custody.

Court heard Rosychuk was in possession of 0.8 grams each of cocaine and ecstasy and 0.7 grams of meth when she was stopped by High Prairie RCMP near the Circle K store on July 12 around 3 a.m., Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson said.

Rosychuk was also sentenced for one count each of possession of stolen property over $5,000 and under $5,000, two counts of breaching conditions and one count of possessing identity documents.

Rosychuk was in a vehicle stopped in downtown Grande Prairie by local police on March 10 around 12:10 a.m., Hudson told court. She was a passenger in a stolen vehicle where stolen identity documents a credit cards and mail were also found.

Rosychuk was also not permitted inside a vehicle without the owner’s permission. As such, she violated her court order.

It was not the end of her legal troubles. She was also sentenced for breaching conditions and failing to appear in court in Valleyview.

Rosychuk was stopped in a vehicle by Valleyview RCMP. She was on outstanding warrants, inside a vehicle without the owner’s permission, and open liquor.

“She knew she was breaching conditions,” Hudson said.

Court heard Rosychuk is on the road to recovery.

“The plan is, after she is released from jail, she will take a treatment program,” Judge Shynkar noted.

Rosychuk is eager to get back into a crime-free life.

“She says she has a problem with meth,” said her lawyer, Harry Jong.

“She wants to go into a treatment program on her own.”

The young woman also says she is being influence by the wrong people.

“She says she’s been tired of the people she’s hanging around with,” Jong said.



– – – – – – –



Jack George Auger, 19, of Atikameg, was handed a conditional sentence order of 60 days for mischief causing damage under $5,000.

Court heard Auger entered the construction site of the Whitefish Lake First Nation water treatment plant in Atikameg with two other people on Aug. 29, 2018, Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson said.

Video showed he was on the site.

“They broke into the fenced site and into a sea can and damaged some equipment,” Hudson said.

He did not describe details of the damage.

Auger was ordered to serve the sentence in his residence where he lives with his mother.

“If you’re not working, you’re at home,” Judge D.R. Shynkar ordered.

Auger was also sentenced to probation for 60 days for break-and-enter causing mischief.

He was one of five people who entered the old Northern Lakes College building on June 8, 2019, the Crown said. Details of damage were not provided by the Crown.

Shynkar also banned Auger from the property during his periods of sentence and probation.

He was also fined $500 for failing to comply with a court order.

Auger failed to pay a $400 fine.



– – – – – – –



Pamela A. Willier was fined $100 for failing to comply with an undertaking.

She was found consuming alcohol against a court order, Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson said.

“You are on condition not to drink and you were drinking,” Judge D.R. Shynkar noted.

The Crown recommended a $100 fine.