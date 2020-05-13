Despite cuts, council will maintain essential services

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has eliminated some funding to neighbouring municipalities and called off cost of living and wage increases as council approved a $35 million operating budget.



At a special budget meeting April 29, council adopted an operating budget of $35,040,600.



“This budget is going to take us back to the basics,” CAO Jordan Panasiuk says. “I think this is the best budget for us at this time.



“We want to keep our essential services intact.”



Preparing the budget has been “very challenging”, adds Heather Nanninga, director of corporate services.



“There have been a lot of hard decisions,” Nanninga says.



County council and administration wrestled to draft a budget as it faces a downturn in the economy related to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.



“The problem is the energy sector, not COVID,” North Gilwood – Triangle Councillor Ken Matthews says.



Council has budgeted $8,050,000 in bad debts, writeoffs and contingencies.



“We hope the tax payment plan will help some,” Nanninga says.



A capital grant of $1,128,000 to the Town of High Prairie has been cancelled in 2020, Nanninga says. It includes $698,000 for 2020 and a $430,000 carryover for 2019.



A capital grant of $817,000 for the Town of Swan Hills has also been dropped for 2020.



An operating grant of $950,000 for the Town of Swan Hills will be paid as usual, Nanninga says.



Big Lakes employees will not get any raises any time soon.



“We have frozen planned step increases for one year, effective May 1,” Nanninga says.



Increases for the cost of living allowance [COLA] have also been cancelled for 2020 effective May 1.



“We rolled back COLA for this year,” Nanninga says.



The decision will save the county about $60,000, and an additional $160,000 by freezing grid steps, she notes.



“We discussed it with our staff committee and they understand and support it,” Nanninga says.



Rolling back COLA was a decision of council, Panasiuk says.



Nanninga notes several summer positions will not be filled in 2020 and hamlet workers will do more mowing and summer maintenance.



Recreation grants to community groups have been cut as programs and gatherings of more than 15 people are prohibited during the pandemic.



“We have reduced grants for designated hamlet recreation groups by 10 per cent,” Nanninga says.



“We don’t expect they will operate as many programs this year.”



Panasiuk agrees. “We don’t believe they would be able to spend that anyways,” says Panasiuk.



Grants for community halls are not affected, Nanninga says.



Funding recreation to support facilities in High Prairie has not been finalized under a cost-sharing agreement.



The recreation budget review committee plans to meet in May to discuss the figures, Nanninga says.



Travel costs for council and staff have been reduced significantly.



“You’re not going to be travelling a lot,” Nanninga told council.



The annual convention of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities planned for June 4-7 in Toronto was cancelled because of the pandemic, she notes.



“That will save a lot of money,” Nanninga says.



However, no figure was stated.



Grading gravel roads may take a little longer as the county has reduced the number of beats to seven from eight.



“We have to configure our beats,” Matthews says.



County staff agrees. “We’ll still cover all the roads,” says Vic Abel, director of public works.



“We want to eliminate a grader.”



Economic development has also been scaled back with the Community and Regional Economic Development Supports [CARES] grant from the Ministry of Economic Development, Trade and Tourism.



“CARES has been put on hold,” Panasiuk says.



“The CARES grant doesn’t deal with current issues.”



Matthews says many businesses need more economic development support during the pandemic.



“Now is the time we can be a big help to them,” Matthews says.



However, the CARES grant has a vision in another direction, says Brett Hawken, director of community and protective services.



“Our CARES deliverables are much different,” he says.



“We can certainly help businesses access services, support and links.”



The budget for Big Lakes County Family and Community Support Services has also been reduced.



“We decreased one hamlet outreach worker and scaled back the rural transportation program,” Nanninga says.



Costs have also been reduced as events and group programs have been cancelled during the COVID-19 pandemic, she notes.



The county budget also includes other key figures.