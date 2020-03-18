Despite councillor’s plea, county BBQ will stay put

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County will host its annual barbecue June 18 after agreeing to a date at its regular meeting March 11.



“This is a popular community event with up to 700 people attending,” says Pat Olansky, director of planning and development.



The barbecue at the main county office in High Prairie is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.



County information such as the annual report will also be available during the event.



Giveaways are also being planned.



For the second successive year, Faust Councillor Robert Nygaard suggested the barbecue be held outside High Prairie.



“Like I said last year, we should have the barbecue somewhere else, not just in High Prairie,” Nygaard says.



“It’s a county barbecue.”



He emphasized the word ‘county’.



But like last year, no other council member supported his suggestion.



During the barbecue, council will also honour the recipients of the Wall of Fame to recognize outstanding volunteers.



Robert Dalke and Don Ebbett were honoured last year when the barbecue drew a crowd estimated at 440 people.