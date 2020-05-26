Daylong school zones begin in fall

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Times for school zones in Big Lakes County will extend to a full school day.



But not until fall.



At its regular meeting May 13, council adopted a bylaw to expand the time for school zones from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on school days.



Council did not receive any submissions for or against at the public hearing during the meeting.



Current school zones in High Prairie and the county are in effect during school days from 8-9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 3-4:30 p.m.



School zones in the county are located in Grouard, Joussard and Kinuso.



High Prairie School Division sent a letter dated Jan. 6 to Big Lakes to request all school zones be extended to daylong.



“We believe consolidating the school zones into one daylong time increases the safety of our children and lessens uncertainty for commuters,” Dvornek says.



Motorists must not drive more than 30 km/hr when zones are in effect or they may be subject to fines.