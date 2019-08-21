Day camps promote Indigenous culture

Youth and elders beat drums made by youth at the cultural day camp. In the front row left-right, are Dorothy Courtoreille of Hinton, Elsie Stenstrom of Slave Lake and Violet Yellowknee of Slave Lake. Standing in the back row, left-right, are youth Shanae Auger-Cardinal of High Prairie, Daylen Cardinal of High Prairie and Jerek Shaw of Peavine. An elders retreat was held in conjunction at the day camp from Aug. 12-16 at the Eagle’s Nest.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Several local youth learned more about their Indigenous culture at day camps hosted by High Prairie Native Friendship Centre.



Weeklong camps wrapped up Aug. 16 at the Eagle’s Nest Cultural Centre in Enilda.



“We want to teach our youth about our culture, traditions, language and respect and relationships,” program co-ordinator Brad Cunningham says.



“It’s about bringing youth and elders together, building those relationships.”



An elders retreat shared the venue with the youth from Aug. 12-16.



“Youth were helping the elders,” Cunningham says.



“They were stepping up without being asked and that’s what we like to see.”



A maximum 15 youth ages 12-15 participated in the camp.



Youth came from Enilda, High Prairie, Grouard, Peavine and Sucker Creek.



“This was our second year for the day camps.”



“We hope to partner with other friendship centres in Slave Lake, Peace River and Grande Prairie to expand the program,” Cunningham says.



During the week, the youth learned about the 7 Sacred Teachings, self esteem, lateral violence, story telling, self empowerment, cyber bullying and relationship building.



Several hands-on activities included making drums, turtle rattles and bannock, setting up tipis, drying meat, fishing and filleting.



Youth also went on a medicine plant tour and took part in sharing circles around a medicine wheel, an important part of the Indigenous culture.



It guides people in making choices everyday.