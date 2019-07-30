Damage at arena limited, council hears

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Damage from a leaky roof at the Sports Palace is not nearly as severe as first feared, High Prairie town council heard at is July 23 meeting.



“It wasn’t as bad as we first suspected,” CAO Brian Martinson told council.



“The moisture content in the floor is next to nil.”



The leaky roof has caused some damage in the upstairs portion of the arena where gymnastic is held. Drywall and ceiling tiles have been replaced after getting wet.



At its July 9 meeting, council decided to proceed with a request for proposal to have the roof repaired. Martinson updated council on the bids July 23.



“We’ve had a few responses already,” he said.



At the July 9 meeting, Councillor Michael Long questioned why nothing was done about the ongoing problem sooner. Councillor Debbie Rose responded at the July 23 meeting saying while no request was forwarded from the former recreation board, council had given every indication there was no money for such projects in efforts to control spending. In her words, Rose said such a request would not be “received well” by council.



The fix is expected to last 25 years.



Estimated cost of the repairs is $49,000 to $110,000.



Council can approach Big Lakes County for 50-50 funding consideration once the bids are submitted.