Dalke, Ebbett honoured by county

Big Lakes County unveiled names of two dedicated volunteers on its Wall of Fame on June 20 during a ceremony to honour them for their service to the community. Standing left-right, are Robert Dalke and Don Ebbett with Reeve Richard Simard.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Two men were honoured by Big Lakes County with their names added to the Wall of Fame.



Robert Dalke and Don Ebbett were recognized for their volunteer service in a brief ceremony during the county barbecue June 20.



Both were humbled by the honour and value the time to volunteer.



“I will never stop volunteering,” says Dalke, a resident of Faust and the county for 37 years.



“I love to put smiles on other people’s faces.”



Ebbett says he volunteers to make the community better.



“I like to give back to the community,” says Ebbett, a resident of Sunset House and the county for 21 years.



“Communities are only as strong as the people who make them.”



The Volunteer Wall of Fame started in 2011 and includes 20 names, Reeve Richard Simard says.

Robert Dalke

-Big Lakes County Fire Services – Faust district firefighter for 10 years.

-Faust Community League member since 2013 and president.

-Faust Silver and Gold Seniors’ Society member for 5-plus years.

-Faust Charity Association member for 5-plus years.

-Robert is a very committed community person.

-He has given so many volunteer hours throughout the last 10—plus years.

-He has helped with the outdoor skating rink, youth events, the summer student program, Family Day and Canada Day, town cleanups and funerals.

-He volunteers at casinos for local groups and has been active in seniors’ groups.

-As busy as Bob Dalke is, he finds time to be part of the Big Lakes County Fire Services – Faust district.

-He is known for giving his all to the community of Faust to help out where and when he can.

-Faust is lucky to have such a committed community person.

-Robert Dalke has never asked for anything in return and is more than happy to help out.

-He is the true meaning of a volunteer who has helped the community so much. He deserves to be recognized for all his dedication and many many hours of volunteering for various groups.

Don Ebbett

-He has been a member of the Royal Canadian Legion for 53 years

-He has been president of the High Prairie Legion branch for 18 years.

-Ebbett has been co-ordinator of the 539 High Prairie Cadets for 16 years.

-He has been a member of the High Prairie Elks for 10-plus years.

-Volunteer at Pleasantview Lodge for 10-plus years.

-He has been a volunteer for the Pioneer Threshermans Association for 3-plus years.

-Don will attend, officiate, and be part of the colour guard for veterans’ funerals in High Prairie and the county.

-Each year, Don and his wife Brenda host a wiener roast at the residence for the residents of J.B. Wood Continuing Care Centre.

-Don is always willing to help and make a cheerful and helpful contribution wherever he volunteers.