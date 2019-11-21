Cunningham nets 3 in opening night win

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Asher Cunningham scored three goals and added two assists to lead the High Prairie Peewees to an opening season 10-5 romp over visiting Grande Prairie Nov. 10.



Cunningham scored twice and added an assist in the second period, then scored his third of the game and added another assist in the third to complete his scoring.



Ty Cunningham scored twice as did Kahlen Laderoute. Isaiah Halcrow, Chavo Sutherland and Tyrus L’Hirondelle added the other High Prairie goals.



High Prairie never trailed, leading 3-1 after one period and 5-4 after two. Grande Prairie did trail 5-4 after two periods and 7-5 early in the third before High Prairie scored the final three goals of the game.



Grady Clarkson and Cory McClung each scored twice for Grande Prairie while Carter Craig added the other goal.



High Prairie won despite taking seven of 10 minor penalties called in the game and despite not scoring a power play goal on their three chances.