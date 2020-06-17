Crosswalk lights installed

New solar-powered crosswalk lights have been installed in Joussard at a main intersection of Peace River Avenue and Lakeshore Drive. Motorists are advised to be cautious with pedestrians.

Safer for pedestrians and motorists

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Motorists in Joussard are advised to watch for pedestrians at a main intersection where new solar-powered crosswalk lights have been set.



Big Lakes County installed the signs at the intersection of Peace River Avenue and Lakeshore Drive, says a news release June 9.



The lights and lower speed limits on some streets were initiated by local residents and the Joussard Community Association last fall.



“One of our goals, as an association, has always been to work with the residents of Joussard to build a safer community, and I feel that we are stepping in the right direction,” says JCA president Richard Simard, who also serves as the county reeve.



The traffic safety measures were discussed at a community meeting Oct. 2 hosted by the JCA.



“Our association is very pleased with not only the results but with the turnout at the community meeting,” says Simard.



The meeting was an opportunity for Jous- sard residents to voice their opinions on the proposed changes.