Crews douse fire in truck on highway

Richard Froese
South Peace News
Fire crews quickly doused a fire in a truck travelling east of Faust on May 7.
“It was a mechanical fire,” High Prairie RCMP S/Sgt. Warren Wright says.
Police did not respond to the scene on Highway 2 since the matter was under Big Lakes County Fire Services, he says.
Fire crews from Faust, Kinuso and Enilda extinguished the blaze, says a witness.
No details were available from Big Lakes Councty Fire Services.
A STARS air ambulance helicopter was also called to the scene.