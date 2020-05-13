Crews douse fire in truck on highway

Crews douse a fire inside a truck May 7 east of Faust.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Fire crews quickly doused a fire in a truck travelling east of Faust on May 7.



“It was a mechanical fire,” High Prairie RCMP S/Sgt. Warren Wright says.



Police did not respond to the scene on Highway 2 since the matter was under Big Lakes County Fire Services, he says.



Fire crews from Faust, Kinuso and Enilda extinguished the blaze, says a witness.



No details were available from Big Lakes Councty Fire Services.



A STARS air ambulance helicopter was also called to the scene.